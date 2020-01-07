Graeme West backs his fast bowling aggregation to deliver at ICC World Cup

West Indies under 19 head coach Graeme West is backing his fast bowling aggregation to deliver success for the young West Indies team during the ICC under-19 world Cup starting in South Africa later this month.

When the Caribbean side captured the title in Bangladesh four years ago they boasted a strong pace attack comprising the likes of Alzarri Joseph, and west believes this year’s side has been blessed with a similar quality complement.

West Indies have included seamers Nyeem young, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Forde and Joshua James in their 15-man squad led by batsman Kimani Melius.

The ‘Windies squad and are down to face Canada in Soweto next Monday, in the first of two warm-up matches, before taking on Scotland in Pretoria a couple days later.

West indies failed to get past the preliminary round of the last world cup in new Zealand two years ago but west said they are hoping to make up for that disappointment.

West Indies have been drawn in group b’ alongside powerhouses Australia and England, with minnows Nigeria the fourth team in the group.

The squad captained by Kimani Melius is completed by Kevlon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Nyeem Young, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Nedd, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julian, Avinash Mahabirsingh, kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds, Matthew Patrick and Jayden Seales.