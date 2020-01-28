Health Minister says No Corona Virus Case in Jamaica

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says there is no case of the Corona Virus at the University Hospital of the West Indies.

The minister made the revelation at a press conference in Kingston Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier reports indicated that there was a suspected case of the virus and that a section of the Accident and Emergency Department was closed.

Chief of Staff at the University Hospital Dr Carl Bruce explains that a patient was transferred to the hospital this morning who recently traveled to China and the issue of the virus was considered.

He said the medical team acted out of an abundance of caution.

Meantime Dr. Tufton is to provide a statement to parliament Tuesday afternoon.

He also revealed that Cabinet has decided that a travel advisory will be issued.

Persons in China planning to travel to Jamaica will be asked to remain there and those in Jamaica planning trips to china are being advised to postpone travel arrangements.

Dr Tufton says for persons in transit to Jamaica, quarantine protocols will be put in place.