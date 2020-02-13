Health Minister says no risk to Vineyard Town residents from quarantine facility

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, has assured residents of vineyard town in St. Andrew, that there is no health risk, if the St. Joseph’s hospital in the community is used as a quarantine centre.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at the Christ Church, in the community last evening (February 11), he said the hospital will only house persons who display elevated temperature for 14 days.

Dr. Tufton added that, if during the period their conditions worsen, they will be taken to other health facilities for treatment.

Reiterating that there is no risk to the community, Dr. Tufton noted that, he is fully satisfied with all the protocols being followed by the medical teams in Jamaica.

Dr. Tufton also told the residents that none of the services offered at the St. Joseph’s hospital will be removed.

Yesterday’s meeting follows protests by Vineyard Town residents, who raised concerns that the designation of a possible quarantine facility at the hospital, would pose serious health risks.