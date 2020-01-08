Hubert Busby has been elevated to Reggae Girls head coach’s position

Reggae girls goalkeeper coach Hubert Busby has been elevated to the head coach’s position for the upcoming Concacaf Olympic qualifiers, to be staged in Texas between January 28 and February 9 this year.

Busby will be supported by Andrew Price who remains the assistant coach for the senior women’s team.

The reggae girls have been drawn in group b’ to face Mexico, Canada along with Caribbean neighbors St Kitts and Nevis. The Jamaicans will open their account against Mexico at the H.E.B Park in Edinburg, Texas on January 29.

Currently plans are being finalized for a practice game and a pre-tournament camp for the senior team beginning January 17 in Houston.

A release from the JFF stated that the country will be kept abreast of the plans as the local federation makes every effort in the face of limited resources to ensure that all teams get the best possible preparation.

In the release president of the JFF mike Ricketts also thanked global ambassador of Jamaica’s women’s program, Cedella Marley who the federation stated stepped in and settled outstanding salary payments to all members of the reggae girls staff who represented Jamaica at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.