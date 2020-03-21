Increased emphasis on the elderly amidst Covid-19

Increased emphasis will be placed on the elderly and persons at-risk due to pre-existing medical conditions, as the government ramps-up efforts to prevent wide scale spread of the corona virus, Covid-19.

Prime minister Andrew Holness says with local spread of the deadly virus these persons are most vulnerable.

Meantime, he says the government has agreed to utilize final year medical students to support clinical and surveillance activities of the Health Ministry, and a quarantine centre will be established at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

He was speaking at a press conference, yesterday.