Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC T/20 World Cup Organizers clash

President of the Indian cricket board Saurav Ganguly has suggested that the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup, due to take place in Australia from October 18 to November 15, could be called off to allow the Indian premier league (IPL) to reschedule its season for those months.

Cricket Australia who is hosting the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time, says the move is unlikely.

This comes with news that India’s top sporting event, the IPL, could be cancelled due to the current lockdown in the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IPL was set to run from March 29 to May 24, however after advice from the Indian government, the Board of Control for cricket in India the BBCI suspended the start of the tournament.