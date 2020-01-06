IOC confident Tokyo can stage “carbon-neutral” Olympic and Paralympic Games

The international Olympic committee (IOC) says it is confident that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year can achieve its aim of staging a “carbon-neutral” Olympic and Paralympic games.

According to President Thomas Bach this year’s event in the Japanese capital will be the “most prominent expression” of the IOC’s “commitment to sustainability”.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals have been manufactured using the precious metal extracted from mobile phones and other small electronic devices donated by the public.

Roads that reflect heat and water-absorbing pavements, and a plan to have all the electricity used at competition venues and the athletes’ village generated by renewables, are among the other initiatives designed to help combat climate change being proposed by organizers.

Uniforms for Tokyo 2020 officials are set to be made from recycled plastic, while the Olympic torch is made from aluminum waste, and the podiums from recycled household and marine plastic waste.

The Olympic games will run from July 24 to august 9 at 36 venues.