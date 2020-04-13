The cash-rich Indian Premier League’s (IPL) is now headed towards an indefinite postponement as the country braced for a lockdown extension to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has been waiting for an official announcement from the center, but with the chief ministers of various states making it clear that another extension is on the cards, India’s richest sports body is left with no option but to postpone it further.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 8000 with 259 fatalities so far.

However, it remained unclear whether the board will formally announce the postponement before April 15, the date till which the event was pushed back last month.

Three states Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka have already said that they are extending lockdown.

It is implied that IPL cannot happen for the time being. But it will certainly not be cancelled.

It will be postponed indefinitely.

The IPL was originally scheduled to be held between March 29 and May 24, but was postponed initially till April 15 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

As of now, there are two options — organizing it in September and early October before the world T20 in Australia or hosting it at the expense of the world t20 if the ICC, cricket Australia and other stakeholders agree.