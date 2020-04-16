The decision by the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) to suspend drug testing on Elite Jamaican athletes as the country fights the coronavirus Pandemic was a dangerous thing to do according to a former doping control officer.

Drug testing was initially suspended for one week on March 18 to 24 before extending the suspension to April 8.

Chairman of Jadco Alexander Williams said the decision was based on the national guidelines in the fight against Covid 19.

But sports medicine Practioner Dr Paul Wright told Irie Fm sports that it was an error to announce no drug testing indefinitely.