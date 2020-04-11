Jamaica confirms 65 Covid-19 cases

Jamaica now has sixty-five confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health says the two new Covid-19 cases are: a 50-year-old female from St James with a travel history from New York; and a 21-year-old female from St Catherine who is under investigation.

There are now thirty-one imported cases of the virus, twenty-two import-related cases, and twelve cases are under investigation.

The twelve cases under investigation have been traced to six individuals who have given no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 prior to testing positive:

One individual from Portland, two of whose contacts have tested positive;

One from Kingston and St Andrew, with five contacts who have tested positive;

And three other individuals – one from St Mary and two from St Catherine.

All of these individuals are in isolation.

The Health Ministry is actively investigating all the contacts of these cases.

Persons of interest in these investigations have either been quarantined or isolated.