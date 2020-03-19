Jamaica could see major increase in COVID-19 cases, with a peak at 8 weeks after first case identified

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says Jamaica could see a major increase in cases of COVID -19, and a peak at 8 weeks, after the first case was identified, before experiencing a falloff in cases.

The Prime Minister made the prediction this afternoon (March 19) while making his contribution to the budget debate.

He said the experience of china and other countries indicates that there could be a period of a rapid increase in Jamaica in the next couple of weeks.

Mr. Holness said his administration has placed Jamaica on a good footing to be on a path to lower spread and infections.

He stated however that the situation is dynamic and could change at any time.