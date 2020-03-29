Jamaica now has 32 Covid-19 cases

The Country has recorded two additional cases of Covid-19, bringing to 32 the number of persons who have tested positive for the virus, so far.

In a release the Ministry of Health says the two new cases are a 70-year-old female from St Catherine with no travel history; and a 67-year-old female from Kingston with a travel history from the United Kingdom.

Of the 32 patients confirmed with the Novel Coronavirus in Jamaica, 21 are imported cases and 8 are import-related.

Three including the St Catherine female are under investigation.

According to the Health Ministry, 38 individuals are in isolation.

Thirty-Four persons are under quarantine in a government facility – not including the 140 Cuban health care workers who came into the Island on March 21 and who are under quarantine for another seven days.

And there are 289 persons under home quarantine – not including the residents of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon who are under community quarantine until April 2.