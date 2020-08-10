Jamaica records 14th Covid-19 death, 20 new cases recorded yesterday

Jamaica has recorded another Covid-19 related death, pushing the tally to fourteen.

The deceased is a 37-year-old male from St. Catherine.

The case is a local transmission and is not epidemiologically linked.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours (August 9), Jamaica recorded 20 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases in the island to 1023.

The cases consist of 14 females and six males, with ages ranging from four months to 66 years.

The cases are from St. Mary, St. Thomas and Kingston and St. Andrew.

One is imported, 9 are contacts of confirmed cases, while 10 are under investigation.

Meantime, recoveries remain at 745, with 206 cases still active.

There are six moderately ill patients. No patient is critically ill at this time.