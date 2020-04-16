Jamaica reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, pushing total to 143

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton has confirmed that 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours.

This brings Jamaica’s total number of cases to 143.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, the Health Minister noted that a four-year-old is among the confirmed cases.

The Minister said another two persons have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, bringing the number of recovered to 23.

In the meantime, the Minister noted that the St. Catherine health department is actively following the situation at Alorica and are being provided with additional personnel to expedite contact tracing for the workers who have tested positive.

Some 52 employees of the call center have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dozens more are to be tested or are awaiting test results.

Dr. Tufton noted that some 447 of over 500 employees who live in St. Catherine have been contacted so far.

He said efforts are underway to locate 112 others.

The Minister said samples have been obtained from the majority of the Alorica employees for testing.