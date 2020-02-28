Jamaica restricts travel from 4 more countries amid Covid 19 spread

Four more countries are to be added to Jamaica’s travel restriction list, in an effort to prevent the entry of the corona virus.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton made the announcement at a press conference in Kingston this morning.

The countries to be added are Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran.

A travel restriction is already in place for China.

Dr. Tufton said the decision was taken based on the risk assessment and the World Health Organization’s latest report on the virus.

Under the restrictions, all Jamaicans who have visited Italy, South Korea, Iran, and Singapore in the last 14 days will have landing privileges in accordance with the law but will be subject to a health assessment and quarantine.

Persons who have visited these countries in the last 14 days and who do not have permanent residency or marriage exemption in Jamaica will not be granted landing privileges.

He explained that there are restrictions for non-Jamaicans who have permanent residence and marriage exemptions among others.