The Jamaica Squash Association (JSA) has suspended all scheduled tournaments and competitions as a safety precaution for players and in compliance with the stipulations on public gatherings to curtail the spread of covid-19.

The popular KMPG league, which served off in February has been postponed until further notice. The suspension although necessary will directly affect close to 100 players had been participating in the handicap tournament which was originally scheduled to run until April.

The preventative action has also affected three top-flight tournaments that had been slated for March.

The prestigious all Jamaica junior championships along with the all Jamaica senior ladies championships and a special veteran tournament have all been delayed indefinitely.

The J.S.A has indicated that it will look to address the issue of rescheduling events when it is safe for players and spectators.

The impact of covid-19 is also being felt by Jamaica’s top international squash player, Chris Binnie who competes on the professional Squash Association (PSA) circuit where play has been suspended until the end of April.