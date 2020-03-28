Jamaican athletes among the world stars facing more setbacks as the Corona-virus pandemic intensifies

Jamaican athletes are among the world stars facing more setbacks as there are more Diamond League postponements as the corona-virus pandemic intensifies.

Diamond League events in Stockholm, Naples and Rabat that were scheduled for late may have now been postponed.

The diamond league has now postponed five events in the 2020 season, after meets scheduled for Doha and an unspecified host city in china were also moved.

Stockholm was due to host a meeting on May 24, followed by Naples on May 28 and Rabat on May 31.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to next year would open up some space on the calendar if the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control by mid-July.

A statement from the Diamond League organisers says new dates for diamond league events will be announced in cooperation with the world athletics global calendar unit as soon as the extraordinary situation makes a reliable plan possible.

As things stand, the next diamond league event on the 2020 calendar is the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, scheduled for June 6 and 7.

There are 15 events on the schedule for this year, with the final in Zurich set for September 11.