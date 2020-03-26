Jamaican born Raheem Sterling says Liverpool will always occupy a place in his heart

Jamaican born Manchester city winger Raheem Sterling says Liverpool where he first made his name as a player, will always occupy a place in his heart.

The England international infuriated reds supporters when he moved across the North West to join city after telling then manager Brendan Rodgers, he had no intention of travelling on a pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia in 2015.

Sterling eventually left for city in a deal worth around £50million and the young winger has developed into a key member of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rodgers, who came so close to winning the title as reds boss in 2014, believes the move was never about the money, but instead about sterling’s desire to improve.

In a social media post sterling says people should not get things twisted as Liverpool did a lot for him.