Jamaica’s reggae Boyz remain the 48th best ranked team in the world following the publication of the Fifa Coca Cola World rankings list today.

In fact there is no change in the Fifa ranking list which has remain static as the world fight the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Boyz stays as the fourth best team in Concacaf behind Mexico at 11th, the United States at 22 and Costa Rica at 46th.

Jamaica also stays as the Caribbean number one team ahead of Haiti at 86, Trinidad and Tobago at 105.

Belgium remains the world’s number one ranked team ahead of France, Brazil, England, Uruguay, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Argentina and Colombia.