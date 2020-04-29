Josef Bogdanovich pumps $1.5 mil into Jamaica’s Health Ministry COVID-19 relief

Entertainment business manager, and chief promoter of Reggae Sumfest, Josef Bogdanovich, has donated 1.5 million dollars to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to aid in Jamaica’s COVID-19 relief.

The presentation made through Joe’s Caribbean Love Now Foundation on Tuesday, saw Health Minister, Christopher Tufton accepting the cheque presented by Josef Bogdanovich, who said, “It feels good, to do, help, and contribute as much as we can. As companies, as individuals, to do as much as we can to fight COVID, to come out as a stronger nation, and stronger individuals to do better things in the future.”

Just recently, Joe Bogdanovich via Downsound Entertainment, teamed up with a few corporate sponsors, entertainment, and sports personalities, along with some local farmers, to package and distribute special quarantine relief care packages to specific towns across the island.