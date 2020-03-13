JTA says final component of PEP should be cancelled in light of COVID-19

The Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA) wants the Grade six performance task component of the Primary Exit Profile, PEP, examination to be cancelled.

The performance task component was slated for next Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20.

However, this falls within the 14-day closure of schools, announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, this afternoon (March 12).

Mr. Holness did not mention what would happen regarding that aspect of the test.

However, he said the government will review the decision to close schools after ten days.

President of the JTA, Owen Speid says the government should do away with this year’s performance task of PEP.

The PEP curriculum-based tests are set for April 23 and 24.