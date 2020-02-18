Kemar taxi’ Lawrence receives blessings from Shamar  Nicholson en-route to Anderlecht

by February 18th, 2020

Jamaican  international  Kemar  taxi’  Lawrence   received  the  blessing  of  reggae  boy  teamate  Shamar  Nicholson , when  it  was  confirmed  that  he  was  on  his  way  to  join  him  in the  Belgian  Premier  League.

Lawrence  who  signed  for  Belgian  top  tier  club  RSC Anderlecht, on  a  deal  said  to  be  in the  region  of  1.25  million dollars  joins  his  former  red bulls   teammate Michael  Amir  Murillo, who joined the club in December.

The  former  Harbour  View  player  was  officially  presented  to  the  media  recently  and  told  them  that  Nicholson  was  among  the  first  calls  he  made.

The  22  year old  nelson    plays  for  Belgian Club Sporting Charleroi, which  sits  in 3rd   place  in  the  league…..he    has  scored  6  times  so  far  this  season from 22  Games.

In  the  meantime  Lawrence  admits  that  he  is  not  yet  fully  fit  coming  from the  off  season  but  is  expecting  to  get  there  very  soon.