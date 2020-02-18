Kemar taxi’ Lawrence receives blessings from Shamar  Nicholson en-route to Anderlecht

Jamaican international Kemar taxi’ Lawrence received the blessing of reggae boy teamate Shamar Nicholson , when it was confirmed that he was on his way to join him in the Belgian Premier League.

Lawrence who signed for Belgian top tier club RSC Anderlecht, on a deal said to be in the region of 1.25 million dollars joins his former red bulls teammate Michael Amir Murillo, who joined the club in December.

The former Harbour View player was officially presented to the media recently and told them that Nicholson was among the first calls he made.

The 22 year old nelson plays for Belgian Club Sporting Charleroi, which sits in 3rd place in the league…..he has scored 6 times so far this season from 22 Games.

In the meantime Lawrence admits that he is not yet fully fit coming from the off season but is expecting to get there very soon.