Koffee joins Global Citizens and World Health Organization for Together at Home Live Series

Grammy-winning reggae sensation Koffee, partnered with the Global Citizens movement on Thursday evening, for their ‘Together at Home’ virtual no contact live sessions aimed at encouraging everyone to practice social distancing.

The Grammy kid performed her singles ‘Burning’ and ‘Raggamuffin’ while playing the guitar, as well as a few of her other singles with tracks, before accepting requests from multiple fans across the world to join her IG live.

The Together at Home concert series curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin is a joint mission between Global Citizens, and the World Health Organization, encouraging persons across the globe to take meaningful action through one of many prompts on their website.

Since the first Together at Home concert series, over $43 million has been raised in support of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Koffee joins fellow reggae singers Skip Marley, Ziggy Marley, R&B singers John Legend, Miguel, Charlie Puth, and rapper Common, among many others, who have participated in IG live Together at Home series.