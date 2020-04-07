Koffee performs for Levi’s 501 Quarantine Concert Series

American clothing company Levi Strauss & Company, has added Jamaican Grammy-winning reggae sensation Koffee to their Levi’s 501 Nightly Concerts, with the message, stay home, stay connected.

For her performance, Koffee will through Levi’s brand get the chance to give back, as for every performer, the brand allows the entertainer to choose a charity to provide direct funds, or support ongoing efforts, in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

A play on Levi’s 501 Jeans, the 501 concert begins at approximately 5:01 pm each evening, and today Monday, April 6, Koffee will headline the live Instagram concert, at 5:01 pacific time approximately 7:01 pm Jamaica time.