Koffee to appear on MTV’s Wild N Out with Nick Cannon

The Grammy kid Koffee is slated to make her debut appearance on popular American hip hop comedy freestyle series Wild N Out.

On Tuesday, the official social media pages for the Wild N Out series shared a preview of tonight’s upcoming episode, with crews including the Grammy-winning reggae sensation Koffee, doing popular Jamaican dances ‘Dutty Wine’ and ‘Heel N Toe,’ while the caption read “we’re taking you to the dancehall tonight with Grammy award winner Koffee.”

The brand new episode of MTV’s Wild N Out will air on VH1, tonight Tuesday, February 18, at 8:30 pm.

Koffee’s appearance on the show makes her the third Jamaican entertainer. Sean Paul first appeared on Season 2 of Wild ‘N Out in 2006 with model/host Tyra Banks, while Kranium appeared back in 2017 on Season 10 with rapper Desiigner.