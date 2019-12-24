Liverpool’s forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah shortlisted for the CAF African player of the year

Liverpool’s forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been named on the final three-man shortlist for the CAF African player of the year award.

Manchester city’s Riyad Mahrez completed a clean sweep for the premier league.

Both mane and Salah enjoyed a stellar 12 months on the pitch, helping to drive the reds to glory in the Champions league and, most recently, club world cup.

Algeria’s Mahrez, meanwhile, lifted the English title with Manchester city earlier this year for the second time in his career.

The winner – to be decided by head coaches/technical directors and captains of the senior national teams from CAF – will be announced at the awards ceremony in Egypt on January 7

Salah has claimed the top accolade for the past two years running.