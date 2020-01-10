Man City fan banned for five years for racially abusing Raheem Sterling

A Manchester City fan has been banned from football matches for five years for racially abusing Raheem Sterling.

Ian Baldry, 58, from Bradford, has also been sentenced to 200 hours community service after he admitted using racist language while celebrating a Sterling goal against Bournemouth in December 2018.

Baldry told Manchester Magistrates’ Court he had been excited and since regretted using the language

Sterling did not hear the comment at the time, although it was heard by a number of supporters, the court was told.

On Thursday, Italian police handed a five year football banning order to a 38 year old who was found guilty of initiating racist chants towards Mario Balotelli in a Serie A game between Hellas Verona and Brescia in November