Investigators are probing the murder of a man in Rockfort, Kingston, yesterday.

Dead is 31-year-old Rayan Tennent of High Slope Avenue, Kingston 2.

Police say about 5:00 pm Mr Tennent was speaking with a female at the intersection of Cherrington Road and Windward Road when a vehicle drove up.

Men reportedly alighted and open gunfire hitting Tennent and the female.

Tennent was pronounce dead at hospital and the woman admitted for treatment.