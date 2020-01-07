Manchester man charged for New Year’s Eve murder

The man who allegedly shot and killed a woman at their place of work in Mandeville, Manchester on New Year’s Eve, has been charged with murder.

Thirty-year-old Andre Bromfield of New Green in the parish has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Bromfield is accused of being the perpetrator in the shooting death of 24-year-old inventory clerk, Shantel Whyte at a supermarket on South Race Course road, Mandeville last Tuesday (December 31, 2019).

Both Whyte and Bromfield were reportedly employees at the establishment.

Reports from the Manchester police are that Whyte otherwise called ‘Shan’, of Wilbin Street, in Grey Ground, was shot several times about 6:15 PM, inside the lunchroom of her workplace.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, she was seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at hospital.

Bromfield reportedly turned himself over to the police following the incident.

He was charged today (January 6, 2020).

His court date will be announced later.