Minister Marion Hall pulls plug on Facebook Live Sunday Services

Two weeks after Minister Marion Hall started hosting her LIVE Sunday service via her official Facebook live stream, the gospel entertainer has pulled the plug on her services.

On Friday evening, in a cryptic post to the dismay of many of her fans on Facebook, Minister Hall said “I will no longer have Sunday service on my Facebook live. Don’t ask why. Stay safe under the shadow of the almighty.”

On Sunday, March 29, Minister Marion Hall launched her ‘Holy Ghost Pentecostal church of Jesus Christ’ where she preached her first Facebook live home sermon, in a dedicated space at home.

Since its launch, Minister Marion Hall’s Facebook Live Sunday sermons had been receiving over 30,000 viewers weekly. Now, viewers are now left wondering what could have triggered her to pull the plug.