NBA players and referees to honour former commissioner David Stern with black arm band

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died last Wednesday.

The league said the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs.

Stern, suffered a brain hemorrhage on December 12 and collapsed at a New York City restaurant.

He was NBA commissioner from 1984-2014 and greatly increased the stature of the league during his tenure.

Longtime lieutenant Adam silver replaced stern as commissioner.