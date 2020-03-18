Nick Richards’ Kentucky ranked 8th on AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll

The University of Kentucky – the team of Jamaican standout Nick Richard – occupies the no.8 spot on the final release of the Associated Press rankings of the top 25 teams in the NCAA Men’s College Basketball competition.
The Wildcats went 25-6 overall and 15-3 in the Southeastern Conference where they were crowned regular season champions for a record 49th time.
The team in its regular season finale recorded an epic come from behind 71-70 win on the road against Florida.
Richards, who earned Player of the Game accolades in that contest, finished with a game high 19 points and 7 rebounds. He was later named to the All-SEC First and All-Defensive Teams after a spectacular campaign during which he led the Wildcats in rebounding (8.2.) and blocks (2.2) while being the team’s second leading scorer with 14.5 points per game.
Top spot on the AP Men’s Basketball Top 25 Poll is held by Kansas (28-3) followed by Gonzaga (31-2) and Dayton (29-2) with Florida State (26-5) and Baylor (26-4) completing the top 5.
The final rankings were based on play through March 11, when the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the sport to a halt.