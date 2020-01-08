Nigel Diguid lone West Indian among the 16 umpires to officiate IN ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020

Nigel Diguid of Guyana is the lone West Indian among the 16 umpires announced today by the ICC to officiate at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020, which will be staged in south Africa from January 17 to February 9.

The Guyanese was named as one of the seventeen on-field umpires for the 2018 under-19 cricket world cup in New Zealand.

He will be a part of the historic game on January 20 in Kimberley when Nigeria become the 31st different team to take part in the event when they face Australia, the second-most successful side since the competition first began in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup.