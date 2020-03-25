Number of COVID-19 cases increases to 25.

Jamaica now has 25 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease COVID-19.
The Health and Wellness Ministry reports that this follows the return of six additional positive tests over the last two days.
The six new cases are:
- Two males, both 61 years old, with a travel history that includes Trinidad, London, Egypt, and Dubai. They arrived in Jamaica on March 11.
- A 51-year-old Jamaican resident from Westmoreland with no travel history, but who was a contact of two previously confirmed cases.
- A 58-year-old female, from Kingston and St Andrew with a travel history from France and who returned to Jamaica on March 10.
- A 42-year-old male from Westmoreland, with a travel history to the United Kingdom, who returned to Jamaica on March 12.
- A 61-year-old female from Clarendon, with a travel history that includes New York, Spain, France, and the United Kingdom. She returned to Jamaica on March 18.