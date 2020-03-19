Nurses Association receives seven buses to transport members

The Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) has received seven buses to facilitate the transportation of nurses.

This, as taxi operators have reportedly refused to transport nurses, who may be exposed to patients with COVID-19.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, who was speaking at the handing over ceremony in Kingston today, said the buses will provide critical support for the nurses.

Dr. Tufton said the arrival of the buses is quite timely.

Noting that he had initially announced the handing over of 5 buses for the nurses, Dr. Tufton lauded the contributions of Toyota, in adding two more buses to the fleet.

The buses will serve nurses in St. Thomas, St. Catherine, Kingston and St. Andrew.

Noting that nurses in other regions also need to benefit, he explained that discussions are being conducted with the management of the respective regional hospitals, to address the concerns of nurses.