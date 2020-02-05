Nurses association says gov’t has allayed fears over coronavirus preparedness

The Nurses Association of Jamaica (NAJ) says the association is confident that the government will provide a sufficient supply of protective gear if the coronavirus reaches Jamaica’s shores.

The coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 other countries.

Recently, the NAJ expressed concern that there would be insufficient protective gear if a case of the coronavirus entered Jamaica.

However, NAJ president, Carmen Johnson, told Irie FM News that those concerns have been allayed to some extent.

Miss Johnson notes that the association is in a much better place than it was in the last two weeks.

She also expressed confidence in the regional health authorities to adequately prepare isolation areas.

She adds that the concern within health facilities is the fear of the unknown.

Miss Johnson is encouraging the public to practice proper hygiene, especially when entering public spaces.