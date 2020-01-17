Olympic diver Yona Knight-Wisdom stages an hour-long training session at Aquatic Centre

Olympic diver Yona Knight-Wisdom was at the National Aquatic Centre this morning where he staged an hour-long training session.

Knight-Wisdom…. who is among the 5 nominees for the 2019 sportsman of the year award, is in the island for the function tomorrow, having been shortlisted after creating history last year by becoming the first Jamaican diver to win silver at the Pan Am Games.

He is also the first diver from the Caribbean to participate in an Olympic tournament and has the distinction of winning Jamaica’s first medal in a world diving competition after claiming silver in the three-metre men’s springboard event at the 2016 Fina Diving World Cup.

As well as knight-wisdom the list of nominees for the sportsman of the year award includes world long jump champion Tajay Gayle, IAAF World championship discuss silver medalist Fredrick Dacres, Caribbean Squash champion Chris Binnie and Pan Am discuss silver medallist Travis Smikle.