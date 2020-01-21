A one day football tournament named in honour of fallen reggae girl Tarania Clarke will be staged at Excelsior High school this Saturday starting at 8:30 am .

Dubbed the ‘Tarriana Clarke girl power invitational football tournament”, …………the one day event will feature the top six high schools girls football teams from last season’s school League.

Overseas based football scouts will be at this Pre-season tournament that will see host Excelsior, Denham Town, Holmwood, Greater Portmore, Meadowbrook and Garvey Maceo in action.

Each team will be allowed to have two guest players with each game being 40 minutes in duration.

Deneisha Blackwood, Simone Forbes and Peta-Gaye Soman three former players of Excelsior high school will be honoured on the day for their contribution to the Excelsior high school girl’s Football programme.