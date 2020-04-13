Opp chastises Govt for not allowing stranded Jcans on ship to come home

Opposition spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson has chastised the government for not allowing some Jamaicans stranded on cruise ships at sea, to come home.

In a statement today, Mr. Jackson said no Jamaican citizen should be abandoned by their own country of origin, especially in a time of global uncertainty.

The spokesman said the denial of entry to 45 Jamaicans into the island with no alternative provisions for their well-being in a time of grave uncertainty, was inhumane and draconian.

Mr. Jackson said the government failed to protect citizens who are aboard the Marella Discovery 2, after they were denied entry to the island while the vessel anchored in Kingston, and are now heading to Portugal, which has no constitutional obligation to Jamaican citizens.

He said the government should state what arrangements have been put in place to ensure their safety.

He said government should establish guidelines that will inform how Jamaican nationals who are outside of the mainland must be treated as part of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr. Jackson is calling on the government to clearly instruct the overseas missions, with the help of the Jamaican diaspora, to put in place safe houses for stranded Jamaicans in the interim while the borders to the island are closed.