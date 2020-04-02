Opposition says gov’t should use National Arena to house COVID-19 patients

The Opposition is suggesting that the Government utilizes the National Arena and the Jamaica Conference Centre as field hospitals for housing, COVID-19 patients in the recovery stage.

This, as the Health and Wellness Ministry, has been seeking 600 rooms from the private sector including hotels to accommodate patients.

Opposition member Dr. Winston de la Haye in noting that hotels are not the best options due to their construction says the erection of field hospitals in ideal areas such as the national stadium is a recommendation that should be considered.

He says the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) would be ideal in monitoring the locations.

Meantime, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Mark Golding says there is a need for more state quarantine facilities to prevent community spread of the virus.