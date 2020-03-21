Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

by March 21st, 2020

Juventus and Argentina star Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dybala, who made the announcement on twitter, said that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive.

The 26-year-old is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

He now becomes the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

A Juventus statement read: “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”