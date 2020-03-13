Pearnel Charles Jr sworn in as MP for South East Clarendon

Pearnel Charles Jr has been sworn in as the newest Member of Parliament in Gordon House.

Charles Jr was successful in the recent by-election for South East Clarendon.

He took the oath of allegiance, this afternoon.

The new MP was welcomed by his father Pearnel Charles Snr, as well as the leaders of government and opposition business in the house.

Charles Snr urged his son, to serve the people of Jamaica with dignity and integrity.

In response, Charles Jr promised to not let down his father, or the people of Clarendon South East.