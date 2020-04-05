Persons facing vulnerability due to Covid restrictions urged to call Bureau of Gender Affairs

The Bureau of Gender affairs says two hotlines are available for persons who are facing increased vulnerability due to restricted movement caused by measures implemented by government to contain Covid 19.

Senior director in the Bureau of Gender Affairs Sharon Coubourne Robinson says the hotlines are part of the no excuse for abuse campaign and they are set up separately to deal with complaints from males and females.

The hotline for males is 876 553 0387 while females are to call 876 553 0372.

Mrs. Robinson is assuring persons who may be in a space that is not safe, that help is available.