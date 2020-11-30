Phillip Paulwell elected PNP Chairman and Dayton Campbell General Secretary

by November 29th, 2020

Phillip Paulwell and Dr. Dayton Campbell have been elected chairman and general secretary of the People’s National Party, PNP.  The elections took place at the National Executive Council meeting held at Jamaica College Sunday.

Mr. Paulwell was victorious over Angela Brown- Burke securing 153 votes to Dr. Brown-Burke’s 133.  While Dr. Campbell secured 9 more votes than Raymond Pryce polling 147 votes to Pryce’s 138.

Horace Dalley who announced the results says there was an   86% turnout of nec members

 

 

 

 