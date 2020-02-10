Phillips again chastises Holness about wasting public funds on by election

President of the Peoples National Party and Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips has reiterated that the party will not be participating in what he called a waste of public money, for the upcoming by election in south east Clarendon.

Dr. Phillips revealed that the PNP has at least 4 members of parliament who will not be running again in the next general election, and those persons have decided against resignation due to the proximity of the next general election.

Speaking to party supporters in Hanover Dr. Phillips, questioned why the Prime Minister wants to waste $30 m on a by election when he has put the country on general election watch.