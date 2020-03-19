PM denies being slow in reacting to COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rejected claims from the opposition People’s National Party (PNP) that the Government was late in reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in parliament this afternoon in his budget presentation, Mr. Holness said this criticism could not be levied against his administration, as the Government has been responsive.

He stated that long before the emergence of COVID-19, the Government has been taking decisive steps to improve Jamaica’s healthcare system and increase capacity.

He said the Government has been making the financial and capital investments needed to increase capacity in the health sector long before the emergence of COVID-19.