PNP embarks on road tour to show unity, offer alternative government option

President of the Peoples National Party Dr. Peter Phillips led a team of party executives and other members on a road tour of sections of St. Thomas and Portland today, the start of a series of visits to drum up support for the party, ahead of the next general election.

Dr. Phillips, and his presidential challenger Peter Bunting, sought to present a united front, in a bid to show citizens that the PNP is a viable alternative to the current Jamaica Labour Party led government.

Speaking to reporters during the tour, Dr. Phillips said at the recent PNP retreat, it was determined that party members need to go out and engage the electorate more.

Meantime, Peter Bunting noted that the PNP is determined to be an effective opposition, and an attractive alternative government.