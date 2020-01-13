PNP soon to select candidate for East Portland

People’s National Party (PNP) General Secretary, Julian Robinson says, the constituency of East Portland will not be without a candidate for too long.

This after Damion Crawford recently relinquished his responsibility, as caretaker for the constituency.

While addressing the media at a PNP candidates retreat at the University of the West Indies, Mona today, Mr. Robinson said East Portland is a critical seat, and that the party plans to move quickly, in identifying a new candidate.

He noted that, although a candidate has not yet been confirmed, steps are being taken to get the best person for the job.