Police investigating double murder in Clarendon

Councillor for the May Pen East division in Clarendon, Kenneth Davis is lamenting that the double murder in the Bird’s Hill area of the parish, this morning, has struck a negative chord amongst residents.

The deceased have been identified as site liaison officer Craig Smith, otherwise called ‘Squitty’, and 61-year-old Bonito Williams, both of Chataeu, in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 5:15 AM, Smith who operates a cook shop in Bird’s Hill, turned up at his business place, along with Williams, when they were pounced on by gunmen, and shot dead.

The gunmen reportedly escaped in a motor vehicle.

Commenting on the murders in an interview with Irie FM News, the councillor for the area said, as far back as he can reflect, there has never been such a tragedy in the quiet community.

Meantime, Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of crime in the parish, Jermaine Anglin, said the police would be increasing their presence in the area.

He also called on the residents of the community to provide any information, which could help the police, in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

At least four persons have been killed in Clarendon since the start of the year.

The parish is one of several covered by a State of Emergency.