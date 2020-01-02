Police officers allegedly infected with tuberculosis while on duty; CMS says no TB at the Supreme Court

The Police Federation is investigating reports of the tuberculosis infection, which has left at least three members seeking medical treatment.

Chairman of the Federation, Detective Sergeant, Patrae Rowe says the officers were allegedly infected while on duty at a site in Kingston.

He says one member is still hospitalized and two others are being treated.

Noting that the matter was brought to his attention on New Year’s Eve, Sergeant Rowe says this is a cause for concern.

The Federation chairman says if the disease continues to spread, he will seek the assistance of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Court Management Services (CMS) says there is no tuberculosis (TB) at the Supreme Court in Kingston.

The CMS says there is no established link between the Supreme Court and the police officers who have reportedly contracted the disease.

As a precautionary measure, CMS says public health inspectors assessed the holding area at the court and its surroundings and have indicated that there is no risk of anyone contracting TB by going into the building.

It says as a further precaution, a representative from the Kingston and St. Andrew health department will tomorrow conduct a public education session at the Supreme Court to educate staff about infectious diseases such as TB.

The CMS says the Supreme Court remains open and matters will proceed as scheduled.